Springdale PD: Suspected Burglar Opens Presents, Leaves Opened Gifts Under Tree

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — A man has been arrested by Springdale police in connection with a string of burglaries ahead of Christmas. According to an arrest report, then man unwrapped Christmas presents inside the victim’s homes but left the gifts under their trees.

On Tuesday (Dec. 25) officers arrested Wendell Giles, 28, for possession of marijuana near the intersection of Plana and Whitaker in Springdale. During a search of Giles, a large amount of jewelry, cash, coins, a flashlight, and a digital camera in his property.

Officers determined that the items were stolen from two separate residential burglaries that occurred in Springdale.

Both victims of the burglaries reported that a crowbar/prybar was used to make entry into their homes and that the presents under their Christmas trees had been unwrapped.

On Wednesday (Dec. 26) at 8:30 a.m., Giles admitted to police to breaking into two houses in Springdale over the days leading up to Christmas. In an interview, he stated that the items in his possession were stolen from the homes.

Giles also admitted to unwrapping presents under the Christmas tree in at least one house. He said he unwrapped them but didn’t steal any of the presents.

Giles is facing a charge of residential burglary. He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, December 28, 2018.