× Trash Truck Overturns, Woman Injured, Highway Blocked After Accident

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KFSM) — Arkansas State Police and Highway Police responded to an accident Wednesday that left a trash truck overturned, a woman injured, the driver captured and the highway blocked.

The accident happened on Highway 303 north of Spring Valley in eastern Washington County about 8:30 a.m. According to firefighters with the Nob Hill Fire Department, which also responded, the trash truck collided with a blue Toyota Yaris.

According to Nob Hill firefighters, the female driver of the Yaris was injured and was transported to the hospital. Her injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, he said.

The passenger of the Yaris ran after the accident but was later captured, the firefighter said. He did not know why the passenger ran.

The southbound lane of the highway was blocked by the trash truck, which overturned and landed on the passenger side. The Yaris ended up in a ditch after smashing through a fence.

Stay with 5NEWS on this developing story.