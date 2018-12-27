Expect 20º+ Drop In Temperatures For Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cold air continues to flood across Arkansas with the passage of this cold front which will continue to sweep southeast across Arkansas and into the Southeastern United States.

Temperatures on Friday will struggle to make it out of the 30s in NW Arkansas and will likely be held down into the 40s farther south.

High temperatures should run a solid 20º colder than Thursday.

The warmest temperatures of the day will occur around 4pm on Friday with only 30s and 40s under mostly sunny skies with a north wind making it feel even cooler.

-Garrett