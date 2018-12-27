Fort Smith Police Search For Theft Suspect

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Fort Smith Police are searching for a suspect who attempted to use a stolen debit card to withdraw money from an ATM.

The suspect tried to use the debit card at the E-Z Mart on Hwy. 271 South.

After he attempted to use the card, the suspect was seen possibly walking towards the apartment complex located near the area.

If you know the identity of the suspect in the photo posted by the Fort Smith Police Department, call Detective Kelsey Sharp at 479-709-5131 or contact Fort Smith Crime Stoppers at 78-CRIME.