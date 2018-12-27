Local Visionary Retiring From Arkansas State Highway Commission

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFSM) -- A man who has had a major impact on the road you travel daily is retiring.

Dick Trammel will end his 10-year term on the Arkansas State Highway Commission in January of 2019. He is currently serving as chairman.

In the decade Trammel has served on the commission, we've seen grown and expansion to the roadways in the state. There's been work on Interstate 540 in Fort Smith and the extension of Interstate 49 in Northwest Arkansas.

In his 10 years as a public servant, he says one of the things he is most proud of is the Bella Vista Bypass. A project that the Northwest Arkansas Council first began discussing 26 years ago.

"People would say to me, Dick is that just a road to nowhere and I said if somebody starts it somebody will finish it.. hallelujah," he said. "Last month, we helped Missouri get a $25 million grant through our efforts and the Bella Vista Bypass will be completed as promised to the people in the latter part of 2021 or mid-2022."

In January, he will also be retiring from Arvest Bank after 43 years.

"I’ve just been so blessed to be a part of Arvest and to be associated with the Walton family all of these years," he said. "The people of Northwest Arkansas have been wonderful to me, and I thank them for having confidence in me and giving me the opportunity to serve 43 years."

When looking back on his many years of service to the state, he says it is the people of Arkansas who have made his work so special.

"It would be a blessing because in my lifetime, I believe in God and I’m a Christian, and I just think the people have been a blessing to me and I hope I’ve been a blessing to them," he said.

When asked what the first thing Trammel will do when his retirement begins, he says he wants to take everyone he has worked with to lunch to say thank you.

Arvest Bank plans to celebrate his retirement with a reception on January 14 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at its downtown Rogers branch on Walnut Street.