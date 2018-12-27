Teen Charged As Adult In Fort Smith Shooting

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — The teen who was arrested in a Fort Smith shooting case will be charged as an adult.

17-year-old Jerry Garcia was taken into custody after he shot three people last week (Dec. 18). One victim was shot twice in the leg which caused severe damage to their femoral artery, causing them to lose a large amount of blood. The other two victims were shot in the leg as well, but the damage was not severe.

The shooting happened at 2328 N. 32nd Street in Fort Smith.

On Dec. 19, police set up a perimeter around the house Garcia had been hiding in, and made the arrest. Police found large amounts of marijuana, scales, packaging material and a 45 caliber magazine.

Garcia was booked for first and second-degree battery as well as possession of a controlled substance.