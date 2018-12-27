United Way Of Northwest Arkansas Closing Down 2-1-1 Helpline

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFSM) -- United Way of Northwest Arkansas is closing its 2-1-1 Helpline on Dec. 31, 2018.

The call center service will no longer be provided due to declines in workplace campaign revenue, which is the United Way's primary source of funding.

The 2-1-1 system served Washington, Benton, Carroll and Madison Counties.

2-1-1 is a free, confidential referral and information helpline and website. It connects people in Arkansas, of all ages to the essential health and human services they need.

With this closure, Arkansas will become the only state in the country with no 2-1-1 service.

The UWNWA provides funding to 38 programs supporting children and families living in poverty, coordinates the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance/Free Tax Service initiative in Northwest Arkansas, provides capacity-building services to local nonprofit organizations, and manages numerous volunteer projects.

Individuals needing assistance may be able to access resources by contacting a Community Liaison with HARK at the Center for Collaborative Care and/or search for resources via www.harknwa.com under the “Find Help” button.

The Community Liaisons are also at the Fayetteville Public Library on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and at the Center for Nonprofits at St. Mary’s in Rogers on Fridays from 8 am to 12 pm. Individuals can also request assistance by visiting HARK at www.harknwa.com and clicking “Contact a Community Liaison”.

Additionally, providers looking for resources may utilize HARK’s resource list by visiting www.harknwa.com, signing up as an individual and clicking the “Search/Connect” button.