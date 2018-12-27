Woman And Child Killed In Double Homicide In Southwest Little Rock

December 27, 2018

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (THV11) — Little Rock police are investigating a double homicide that occurred 7:30 Thursday morning at Eagle Hill and Par Drive.

According to police, a woman and a child were found in a parking lot on Par Drive.

Police did not clarify the relationship between the woman and the child.

No suspect has been named at this time.

If you have any information you are asked to contact the Little Rock Police Department.