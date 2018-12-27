Woman And Child Killed In Double Homicide In Southwest Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (THV11) — Little Rock police are investigating a double homicide that occurred 7:30 Thursday morning at Eagle Hill and Par Drive.

According to police, a woman and a child were found in a parking lot on Par Drive.

Police did not clarify the relationship between the woman and the child.

Cause of death has not been determined – as far as what led to the deaths of the victims. LRPD does ask anyone with information to contact them . Investigators are on scene now – combing through the area @THV11 — Jordan Howington (@JordnHowington) December 27, 2018

No suspect has been named at this time.

If you have any information you are asked to contact the Little Rock Police Department.