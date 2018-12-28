84 Inmates Are Put In Front Of Judge At Crawford County Court House

(KFSM) — Crawford County Circuit Judge Gary Cottrell ordered dozens of inmates from the Crawford County Jail to appear in Circuit Court Friday (Dec. 28) at 4:15 p.m.

The judge ordered all felons who have been in jail for 30 days or more to appear in court. 84 inmates are scheduled to be transferred from the jail to the courthouse for a bond reduction proceeding.

Crawford County Judge Dennis Gilstrap said 10 vans of inmates were dropped off at the Crawford County Circuit Court.

The judge’s office declined to comment on why, but it will be made public record following the 4:15 p.m. hearing.

The new jail is certified to hold 307 inmates, the Crawford County Prosecutor said around 200 inmates are usually housed at the jail.

We will continue to update this developing story as we receive more information.