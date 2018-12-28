At Least 2 Dead In Egypt Tourist Bus Bombing

(CNN) — At least two Vietnamese tourists were killed and a dozen people wounded Friday when a roadside bomb struck a tourist bus in Egypt, the Egyptian Interior Ministry said.

The bombing took place in the Giza region near Cairo. The pyramids are in that region.

The bus was carrying 14 Vietnamese tourists and two Egyptians — the bus driver and a representative of the tourism company. The two Egyptians and the rest of the Vietnamese were injured, the Interior Ministry said.

Security forces are investigating, the ministry said.