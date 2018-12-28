Fayetteville Man Sentenced For Burglary, Voyeurism At Apartment Complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Fayetteville man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for his role in two burglaries last summer, which included entering a woman's apartment and masturbating while she slept.

Michael Irvin, 18, pleaded guilty Dec. 13 in Washington County Circuit Court to commercial burglary, two counts of theft of property, two counts of breaking or entering, residential burglary, first-degree criminal mischief and voyeurism.

Judge Mark Lindsay ordered Irvin to have no contact with the victims from the apartments. Irvin will also have to register as a sex offender.

Fayetteville police said Irvin admitted to entering the woman's unit at The Vue apartment complex on Aug. 19 and masturbating over her while she slept.

Irvin said he stood over her, "fighting urges not to hurt her," according to an arrest report.

Irvin said he exposed himself but denied touching the woman.

The woman's mother shared surveillance video of the incident online, where it quickly surpassed 300,000 views.

Irvin entered the apartment through an unlocked front door around 3:30 a.m. He left and returned about 10 minutes later and sat on a bed.

Another woman in the unit said Irvin walked out after she woke up to him lifting her blankets.

Police later identified Irvin as the intruder after someone who saw the video circulating on Facebook sent in a tip.

Irvin was also implicated in a June break-in at JJ's Beer Garden and Brewery.

Police said Irvin and two other men broke into the restaurant, smashed the register and stole some alcohol.