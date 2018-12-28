× Hogs End Calendar Year With Win Over Austin Peay

FAYETTEVILLE – In the final game before SEC play, the Hogs once again got off to a slow start against Austin Peay, but narrowly came out with a 76-65 win.

Ten minutes through the first half, the Governors had a lead over Arkansas that the Hogs struggled to get back. The Razorbacks entered the break ahead by just one point.

The second half proved to be just as difficult for the Hogs – although the energy was higher and the tempo was quicker.

The lead changed 17 times over the course of 40 minutes. It was Keyshawn Embery-Simpson coming off the bench and scoring seven straight that eventually gave the Hogs a lead they would never give back.

Midway through the second half, power forward Daniel Gafford went down and limped to the bench. The fear of losing a start player quickly passed though, as Gafford re-entered the game minutes later – leading to the sigh of relief from Hog fans all around.

Four Razorbacks ended the game with double digits – Gafford (16), Isaiah Joe (15), Embery-Simpson (14), and Reggie Chaney (12). Gafford racked up another double-double by adding on ten rebounds, and Joe also continued his hot streak beyond the arc by sinking 4-7 three-pointers.

Arkansas will open up SEC play on the road against Texas A&M on January 5th before returning home on January 9th to host Florida.