Man Dies In Early Morning Fort Smith House Fire

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A man is dead after home caught fire early Friday (Dec. 28) morning. It caused part of the attic to collapse onto the floor beneath it.

Crews responded to the fire just before 4 a.m. The home is located at 2308 Birnie Avenue, near North 6th Street.

The Fort Smith Fire Department confirms a 37-year-old man was inside at the time of the fire. They have not released his name.

Firefighters say the home is destroyed.

