Siloam Springs Police Searching For Theft Suspect

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KFSM) — Police are searching for a man they say broke into the Siloam Springs Airport.

Police say the theft suspect drives a white newer model Ford truck with a Vietnam Veterans of America symbol on the hood. Police say there is an unknown sticker on the driver’s door and possibly Oregan tags.

Anyone who recognizes the person or vehicle in the photos is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Detachment of the Siloam Springs Police Department at 479-524-4118.

Tips can also be emailed to cid@siloamsprings.com.