Walton Arts Center Provides Backstage Tour Of New Musical

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)--On Friday, the Walton Arts Center did something it’s never done before, giving a sneak peek including a backstage tour of a production coming in early 2019.

"It’s really nice to be in a big theater cause not all theaters are like this," said Izzy Figueroa, one of the show's understudies.

"The Lightning Thief, The Percy Jackson Musical" has made it’s way from a popular book series to the stage. Now the former off-broadway show debuts its national tour in Fayetteville.

"It’s actually really crazy cause I was a massive fan of the books. I grew up reading the Percy Jackson series," said Jorrel Javier, one of the three lead actors.

"Now it’s on this big stage. It’s on this fantastic stage in Fayetteville," Barbara Pasternack added. "The lighting has been upped too, it’s like crazy rock concert lighting."

Pasternack worked for years to acquire the rights to transition the book to a stage production. After a brief run off-broadway in New York City in the spring of 2017, the show is bigger and better than ever.

"I think this is the adaptation of the book that fans are looking for," general manager and producer Greg Rae said.

Two of the original three leads will return for the national tour and are excited to take the show on the road.

"Definitely a similar production because it worked so well in New York," Kristin Stokes stated. Stokes plays Annabeth Chase in the musical, who accompanies Percy Jackson on a quest.

"The stage version works so well because it flip-flops between those larger than life moments and then those really just normal a mom talking to her son that I think people really relate to," added the actor that plays Jackson, Chris McCarrell.

"The Lightning Thief" has three shows over a two-day span. Friday, Jan. 4 at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 5 at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

The two night run in Fayetteville is the first stop on a six and a half month national tour that includes performances in 26 cities across 18 states and two countries.