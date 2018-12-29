A Bit Warmer Sunday, But Rain Late

A north wind will be replaced by a south wind throughout your Sunday, which will help temperatures rebound back into the 40s. We’ll start Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds, but more clouds and rain showers return by Sunday night.

Southerly winds will help Sunday be a bit warmer by roughly ten degrees.

Highs on Sunday will be solidly in the 40s.

The first half of Sunday will have a mix of sun and clouds, but more clouds and light showers move in for the late afternoon.

Heavier rain is likely overnight into Monday morning.

Generally an inch or just below could fall from now through Monday.

Rain Timeline:

