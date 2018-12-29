Bald Eagle Shocks Stadium By Going Rogue, Landing on Fans Before Cotton Bowl

ARLINGTON, Texas — A bald eagle did something unexpected during the national anthem at the Cotton Bowl match-up game in Texas on Saturday.

Sports Illustrated said Clark, a bald eagle that was part of the national anthem ceremony before the game where No. 3 Notre Dame faced off No. 2 Clemson, did something he was not supposed to.

Clark was supposed to fly in circles around the stadium during the anthem before landing near his handler. Instead, Clark went into the crowd and landed on a spectator’s arm. The internet went wild after photos were posted of Clark:

We have a bald eagle on the loose at the Cotton Bowl! Just landing on random people…. pic.twitter.com/bhgmI9OgkH — Laken Litman (@LakenLitman) December 29, 2018

NOTRE DAME BY ONE MILLION!!!! GO IRISH !!! #GOIrish pic.twitter.com/aafwKSVorh — Boba Bettis (@CBusIrish) December 29, 2018

Reports said that neither the fan nor Clark were injured during the incident, and the game went on as scheduled.