Celebrating Kwanzaa In Northwest Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) -- The Holiday of Kwanzaa is in full swing with celebrations in Northwest Arkansas.

The seven day long holiday was created back in 1966 by African studies professor Dr. Maulana Karenga to celebrate culture from African and African-American origins.

Each of the holiday’s seven days has a particular theme and a gathering. Friday (Dec. 28) in Fayetteville the theme focused on “collective work and responsibility.”

“So it`s important to continue the tradition and not stop just as well have, yes, black history month but that is something that has been going on for a long time Kawanza is slow yes not that many people understand it for one thing so that`s why Its important to educate the community, educate families and individuals so that they could have a reason to continue it,” said Leora Jackson.

Kwanzaa is meant to celebrate family, community and culture.

Feasts are part of the festivities as well as the lighting of seven candles representing the principles of Kwanzaa.