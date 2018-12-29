Original Woodstock Site To Host 50th Anniversary Concert

Posted 3:54 pm, December 29, 2018, by , Updated at 04:13PM, December 29, 2018

Janet Huey holds her original concert ticket as the 40th anniversary of the Woodstock music festival approached August 14, 2009 in Bethel, New York. On August 15-17 in 1969 an estimated 400,000 music fans gathered on Max Yasgur’s farm in Bethel, N.Y. for the most celebrated music festival ever.  (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

BETHEL, N.Y. (AP) — A three-day music festival will be held in August 2019 at the original Woodstock concert site to mark the 50th anniversary of the historic event.

The Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, a concert venue built on the original Woodstock site, announced Thursday that it will host the golden anniversary event Aug. 16-18.

The center says performers will include “prominent and emerging artists spanning multiple genres and decades.” The venue says talks by “leading futurists and retro-tech experts” will also be featured.

Beth Woods says the names of performers and speakers will be announced soon.

The Woodstock Music and Arts Fair held Aug. 15-17, 1969 drew more than 400,000 people to Max Yasgur’s farm in the Sullivan County town of Bethel, 85 miles (137 kilometers) northwest of New York City.