Pope County Casino Activity Stirs Controversy

POPE COUNTY (TB&P) — An announcement that a Mississippi-based casino plans to build a $250 million complex in Pope County was met with opposition from local elected officials on Friday (Dec. 28).

Gulfside Casino Partnership submitted a letter to the Arkansas Racing Commission from outgoing Pope County Judge Jim Ed Gibson in support of its application for casino gaming. Gulfside said it planned to build a $250 million resort casino in three phases, if approved by state regulators, by mid-2020.

The announcement comes more than a month after Arkansas voters approved Issue 4, now Amendment 100, to allow for expanded casino operations at Oaklawn (Garland Co.), Southland (Crittenden Co.) and new casinos in Pope and Jefferson counties.

“We are excited to make a significant economic investment in the Arkansas River Valley with this first-class resort,” said Terry Green, co-owner of Gulfside. “This project will create more than 1,500 new jobs and generate millions of dollars in taxes—improving the county’s infrastructure and its overall quality of life.”

