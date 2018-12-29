Rep. Charlie Collins Joining Department Of Finance & Administration

ARKANSAS (TB&P) — Exiting State Rep. Charlie Collins, R-Fayetteville, is joining the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration in January.

Collins, a former chairman of the House Revenue and Tax Committee, was defeated in his bid for a fifth term by State Rep.-elect Denise Garner, D-Fayetteville. He was first elected to the Arkansas House of Representatives in 2010.

In his DF&A role, Collins will serve as Budget and Policy Manager. He will be paid $95,381 annually and begins on January 2, 2019. In this position, he will perform “professional analysis and research of complex and critical issues” that impact the state budget, regulation or policy, according to DF&A officials.

