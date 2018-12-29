× WATCH: Cold Start To The Weekend

A high pressure system sits to our northwest leaving us cold and dry today. A mix of sun and clouds through today, with a slim chance of a stray shower. The big rain makes it’s way in tomorrow night. More bitter air is on the way for Tuesday.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Afternoon high temperatures will be below normal for the end of December. NW Arkansas will sit in the upper 30s, while the River Valley likely climbs into the low 40s.

We're dry today. But, rain moves in late tomorrow into Monday morning. Expect scattered showers, dropping around 1 inch of rainfall for us.

-Sabrina