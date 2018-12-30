× Sunday Sports: 2018-19 NFL Playoff Picture

Nine of the twelve playoff spots are clinched after the early wave of games. Six teams remain fighting for the final three spots. Two of the Ravens, Titans, Colts & Steelers will make the AFC playoffs, while either the Eagles or Vikings will slide in the to the NFC picture.

AFC Playoffs

Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) – Clinched a playoff spot already but need to beat the Raiders to lock up the AFC West title and the number one seed. A loss could send KC down to the fifth seed. *New England Patriots (11-5) – The Patriots have a bye as the 2 seed and will clinch the top seed if both the Chiefs and Chargers lose. *Houston Texans (11-5) – Clinched the AFC South title and will likely be the 3 seed in the playoffs. Houston could move up with New England if Kansas City and Los Angeles both lose this afternoon. Baltimore Ravens (9-6) – Clinch the AFC North with a win over the Browns or a Steelers loss. Could earn a first round bye with help. Los Angeles Chargers (11-4) – Clinched a playoff spot and either will be the top seed or five seed. Indianapolis Colts (9-6) – Indy faces Tennessee with a playoff spot on the line. The winner is in as a wildcard, but if the Texans lose, the winner clinches the AFC South. Tennessee Titans (9-6) – See above. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-6-1) – Must beat the Bengals and have the Browns beat the Ravens to get in the playoffs as AFC North champion. Otherwise, could sneak in with a win and a Colts-Titans tie.

NFC Playoffs

*New Orleans Saints (13-3) – Clinched the top seed and home field advantage throughout the playoffs. Los Angeles Rams (12-3) – Either the NFC’s two or three seed as the West division champion. A win over the 49ers locks up the two seed. Chicago Bears (11-4) – A win over the Vikings paired with a Rams loss gives Chicago a 12 win season and a first round bye as the two seed. A Rams win or a Bears loss and nothing changes as Chicago stays at the three seed. *Dallas Cowboys (10-6) – No. 4 seed, hosts a wildcard game next weekend. Seattle Seahawks (9-6) – Seattle has locked up a playoff spot and will be either the five or six seed depending on the result Sunday against the Cardinals. Seattle either travels to Dallas or Chicago in the wildcard round. Minnesota Vikings (8-6-1) – A win over Chicago clinches the five or six seed for Minnesota. A loss to the Bears will still get the Vikings in if the Eagles lose to the Redskins. Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) – A win over Washington and a Minnesota loss to Chicago moves the defending Super Bowl champions into the playoffs. A loss ends the Eagles season.

Wildcard Playoffs

Saturday, January 5

Sunday, January 6

Divisional Playoffs

Saturday, January 12

Sunday, January 13

Conference Championships

Sunday, January 20

NFC Championship Game, 2:05 p.m.

AFC Championship Game, 5:40 p.m.

Super Bowl LIII (Atlanta, Georgia)

Sunday, February 3

5:30 p.m.