2018 was an active year in western Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma. Though winter weather has been lacking, severe weather and tornadoes definitely filled that void. Here is our 2018 Year-End Weather Wrap-Up:

Overall 34 tornadoes touched down in Arkansas while 41 twister struck Oklahoma.

Most of our wintry precipitation was concentrated in higher elevations, like in this picture of Mount Magazine featured below.

-5NEWS Weather