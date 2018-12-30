Cops: Washington Woman Critically Hurt When Ex T-Bones Her Car At 50 MPH

PARKLAND, Wash. (Q13) — Deputies say a woman was critically injured when her ex-boyfriend smashed into the side of her car at 50+ mph, trapping each of them inside their car.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, the male suspect spotted the woman driving her car around 9:00 a.m. Sunday in Parkland.

“The male suspect t-boned the female victim’s Honda at speeds estimated to be at least 50 mph, crushing the side of the vehicle and critically injuring the victim,” deputies wrote in a news release. “The suspect’s Volkswagen flipped over against the side of the apartment building, also seriously injuring the male suspect.”

The 34-year-old woman was trapped inside her Honda when firefighters arrived. The 37-year-old man was trapped inside his Volkswagen which had flipped and crashed into an apartment building.

Both the suspect and the victim were taken with life-threatening injuries to a nearby hospital.

Deputies said the suspect was being guarded by deputies and would be booked into the Pierce County Jail as soon as he was cleared by medical staff.

A sheriff’s department official called this a case of domestic violence and said the victim had recently obtained a restraining order against the suspect.