K9 Draco Assists Lowell Police In Drug Bust

LOWELL — A local police department’s K9 officer helped pull off a drug bust early Saturday (Dec. 29) morning.

According to the Lowell Police, officers conducted a traffic stop about 3:24 a.m. on South Old Wire Road.

Officers were in the middle of a traffic stop when the K9 officer deployed his K9 partner, Draco. Draco indicated that drugs may be in the vehicle, allowing police to conduct a more thorough search.

Police seized around 30 grams, or about 1.06 ounces, of what they suspect to be methamphetamine. Drug paraphernalia, a pellet gun and masks were also found inside of the vehicle.

Two suspects were arrested during the traffic stop. Police said the investigation is continuing and more searches may be conducted.