Man Drags Police Officer 70 Feet with Truck

TONTITOWN (KFSM) – In the early morning hours of December 30th, Tontitown police responded to reports of an intoxicated driver urinating in a parking lot, driving a Ford pickup.

When officers arrived and asked the driver to exit his vehicle, he refused and began to speed away. As the vehicle began to move, the officer’s equipment caught on the driver’s side door, dragging the officer.

The officer was pulled behind the truck for 70 feet before being thrown free onto the ground. The truck continued and ran the officer over with his rear driver’s side tire.

The officer was treated for non-life threatening injuries at Washington Regional Hospital and was later released.

The suspect has been identified as 54 year old Eddie Lee Merchant. He was arrested without incident and taken to the Washington County Detention Center.