Manhunt Underway After Suspect Fired Into Vehicle, Killing 7-Year-Old Girl

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Police are searching for a man who opened fire on a vehicle in the Houston area, killing a 7-year-old girl.

Deputies said five people were in the vehicle that was leaving a Walmart store when a man pulled up next to it and started firing.

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies identified the victim as Jazmine Barnes. Her mother, LaPorsha Washington, 30, was shot in the arm and was taken to the hospital. Another child was hurt by shattered glass, deputies said.

The two others in the vehicle were not injured.

Investigators said they don’t know what led to the shooting. The suspect was described as a man, white, in his 40s, with a beard. He was driving a red pickup.