× Mountainburg Eatery, Damaged By Tornado, Nominated For Arkansas Food Hall Of Fame

MOUNTAINBURG (KFSM) — The Dairy Dream, which survived damage earlier this year from a tornado, announced Sunday night (Dec. 30) that it has been nominated for the 2019 Arkansas Food Hall of Fame.

The Dairy Dream received word in a letter dated Dec. 21, which it posted on its Facebook page Sunday night. The drive-up restaurant, known for its Mountainburger and ice cream, was congratulated on its feat by the Arkansas Department of Heritage.

Finalists for the Hall of Fame will be announced at a news conference on Jan. 10, 2019, at the Department of Heritage in Little Rock, and the induction ceremony will be held Feb. 25, 2019, in Little Rock’s River Market District.

“We are so excited and even more blessed to announced that the Dairy Dream has been nominated to enter the 2019 Arkansas Food Hall of Fame,” the restaurant’s post stated. “We would like to give a huge THANK YOU to our customers that have kept us in business!”

The Dairy Dream opened in 1954 had has been family owned for more than five decades. The restaurant had to close briefly in April after a tornado damaged the building, along with much of downtown Moutainburg, on April 15.

The restaurant reopened in May after repairs were completed. The restaurant closed for the season in October and will reopen in the spring.

The Department of Heritage had almost 630 nominations for the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame, with nominees in each of the state’s 75 counties, according to the department’s website.

Last year’s inductees included The Venesian Inn, located in Tontitown.