Police Lieutenant Terminated After Unreported Hit-And-Run Involving Toddler

Rome, Georgia (WGCL) — A Rome Police lieutenant has been terminated after he failed to report a hit-and-run accident he was involved in.

The hit-and-run accident happened around 5:15 p.m. on December 17 at the Kid Stop on Dean Avenue in Rome.

According to the Rome Police Department, Lieutenant Richard Penson was driving his personally owned vehicle and was not on duty when he struck a 3 year-old child and continued without reporting the incident.

The condition of the child is unknown at this time.

Penson turned himself in to the Floyd County Jail on December 28. He was terminated from the department shortly afterward.

He’s facing charges of reckless driving, hit-and-run and second-degree cruelty to children. No word on when he’s expected in court.