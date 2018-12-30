× Police Seek Customer Who Fled Nail Salon To Avoid Paying, Hitting And Killing Employee

LAS VEGAS (WGHP) – Police said a woman trying to avoid paying at a nail salon ran over and killed an employee who worked there.

KVVU reported that it happened Saturday afternoon at a salon in the Las Vegas area after the woman’s card was declined.

She allegedly told an employee she would get another payment from her car, but then left without paying.

The nail tech and her husband went after the suspect and the nail tech got in front of her car, according to police.

Officials said the victim was run over, dragged about 50 feet and died at a medical center. Her name has not been released.

Police are still looking for the suspect. Her rental car was found in a nearby neighborhood.