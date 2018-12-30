× WATCH: Chilly And Cloudy Sunday

A high pressure system sits overhead keeping us dry. But, the pattern changes for this afternoon. We get southerly winds and moisture moving in. A stray shower is possible in the afternoon, but the coverage increases after sunset.

Afternoon high temperatures will feel slightly warmer than yesterday. Everyone should reach the low to mid 40s.

Futurecast 4PM - A stray shower is possible to our south. Rain will move from the south to the north.

Futurecast 8PM - Scattered showers after dinnertime and last through the evening. The heaviest of rain will fall overnight.

Showers should end midday tomorrow. Another stray shower is possible late Wednesday into Thursday.

-Sabrina