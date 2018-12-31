An Arkansas Man Will Be Honored During The New Years Day Rose Parade

(KFSM) — Ricky Joel Young will be honored with a floragraph in the New Years Day Rose Parade.

Ricky Joel Young loved life and lived it to the fullest. He enjoyed helping others and never missed an opportunity to do so. His hobbies included fishing, hunting, fast cars and working in the logging industry.

On April 29, 2012, Ricky was in a horrific accident. He was airlifted to St. Vincent’s Hospital in Little Rock, Arkansas, where he did not recover from his traumatic injuries. His parents did not know until that day that Ricky was a registered donor.

While Ricky was in the hospital, his family was praying for a miracle. Through his generosity, Ricky provided a miracle to others.

“It is a great comfort to know that part of Ricky lives on in the life of others,” Donate Life Rose Parade Float wrote on Facebook, “His family has received letters from some of Ricky’s organ recipients and they are comforted to know that each of them is very thankful for his gift of life.”

Ricky Young was an Organ, Eye and Tissue Donor who saved eight lives and enhanced the lives of over 140 people through his gift of life.