CENTERTON, Ark. (KFSM) — The Centerton Police Department said goodbye to one of their own as he sets off to retire.

Officer Ronald D. Yousey signed off for the last time today (Dec. 31) from the Centerton Police Department after serving 15 years.

“The citizens you helped and the officers that got the pleasure to work beside you thank you for your service,”┬áthe Centerton Police Department wrote on their Facebook page.