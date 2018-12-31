Dozens Of Air Jordans Stolen In Robbery At Little Rock Home

An armed man forced his way inside a Little Rock home and took dozens of pairs of Air Jordan sneakers Friday, police reported.

Marquis Slater, 33, said he was getting out of his car outside a home at 10101 W. 20th St. when an armed man approached about 11:26 p.m., according to a police report. The man reportedly kicked Slater, hit him with a pistol and forced him to open the front door of the home. The man forced Slater and two women inside the home into a back bedroom where Slater kept about 200 pairs of new Air Jordan sneakers of various styles. According to the report, “many people” knew about the sneaker collection.

The intruder forced the three to load about 50 pairs of sneakers into Slater’s gray 2018 Dodge Challenger, according to the report. The sneakers were valued at about $8,750.

The robber also took two cellphones, a pair of earrings and a Rolex watch valued at $30,000. He drove away in Slater’s car.

Police said officers spotted the vehicle as they were responding to the robbery but did not know it had been stolen at the time. They later found the car abandoned about a mile east of the home, according to the report. The car was impounded as evidence. No other stolen items were recovered.

The robber is described only as black. Police said he wore gloves and his face was partially covered. A more detailed description was not available.