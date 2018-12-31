Local New Years Eve Events Happening Tonight

(KFSM) — Do you have New Year’s Eve plans yet? If not, we have you covered.

In Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley, several businesses are hosting New Years Eve Events.

The Amazeum in Bentonville is hosting “Zing in the New Year.” Members get in for free, non-members can purchase children and adult tickets for $9.50 each.

Crystal Bridges is also hosting its annual New 365 event. For more information, you can visit their website.

JJ’s Grill on Dickson St. will ring in the new year with a dance party, admission is free.

There will be a Masquerade Ball at the Springdale Holiday Inn and Convention Center and tickets are $30 each or $50 per couple. Tickets include party favors, masks and a champagne toast at midnight. You must be 21-year-old to purchase a ticket and can find more information on their Facebook page.

The “Hog Drop” won’t ring in 2019, as Last Night Fayetteville is taking a year off to recuperate from overseeing seven years of New Year’s Eve celebrations on the downtown square.

The Fort Smith Downtown Business Association invites locals to ring in the New Year by bringing back the NYE Ball Drop to downtown Fort Smith.

Fort Smith also plans on celebrating the final night of the yearlong city Bicentennial with live music, dinner and drink specials at popular downtown eateries, bars and entertainment venues. Festivities begin at 8 p.m.

At 9 p.m., the first 500 people who stop by the historic Ward-Garrison Building, located at 523 Garrison Ave., will receive free party favors. However, Garrison Ave. will be closed and blocked off from 5th St. to 7th St., and will extend to North A St. and Rogers Ave.

There will be free hand warmers, a free bounce house and a live DJ.

At 10 p.m., there will be a VIP party with tickets costing $50 each and only 50 tickets will be sold. The party will be in the lobby of First National Bank and will include live music, catered food and drinks. Those wanting to buy tickets must be at least 21-years-old.

The ball drop and fireworks will happen at 12 a.m. outside of First National Bank. For more information on this event, you can visit the Fort Smith website.