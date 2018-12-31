New Year’s Eve In The River Valley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) -- People around the area are ready to ring in 2019.

In the River Valley, the New Years Eve Party is just getting started in downtown Fort Smith.

There's still a chance to make it out to the free family-friendly event.

We are just hours away from the Ball Drop and people can't wait for 2019 to begin.

The ultimate New Year's Eve party has made it's return to downtown Fort Smith, where for the first time in 25 years, the ball will drop at midnight.

It's all part of the city's bicentennial celebration and for some, it's an opportunity for second chances.

"2018 has been a rollercoaster," said Chris Kant. "It has been full of ups and downs for our country and for us as people and for myself personally, and 2019 is going to be a better year."

While some are excited, others are reflecting on their most memorable moment of the past year.

"Seeing my dad, that is the most memorable moment for me this year," said Maddilyn Copeland.

The VIP venue at First National Bank is decorated, wine glasses have been set out for the champagne toast and party favors are on the table.

It's time for people to set some goals for the future.

"Go to Paris because I've always wanted to go there," said McKenzie Plunk.

The Ball will drop at 6th and Garrison Street at midnight and fireworks will be set off on the Ward Garrison building.

There are Girl Scouts selling hot chocolate and a bounce house for kids.