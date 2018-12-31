One Local Woman Took A Spin On The Wheel Of Fortune

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARKANSAS (KFSM) -- A Bella Vista woman took a spin on the Wheel of Fortune, making it all the way to the bonus round.

Shanna Daniels is a bookkeeper at Creekside Middle School in Bentonville.

After it was all said and done, she won over $55,000, including a trip to Antiqua.

"It was just like one of those really funky magical days that I'll never forget," Daniels said. "It was really intense...way more intense than i thought it would be...lots and lots of preparation. I think I was there 11 hours for a 22-minute spot on TV."

You can watch Wheel of Fortune on channel five, right after 5NEWS at six.