Police Working At Least Two Crashes On I-49 In Northwest Arkansas

Northwest Arkansas (KFSM) — Crews have responded to at least two early morning accidents in Northwest Arkansas along Interstate 49.

The first wreck happened in Benton County near Mile Marker 86 just after 7 a.m. According to the incident report there was a rollover. No injuries were suffered in this wreck, and traffic is back moving on I-49

Then, in Washington County, crews responded to an accident at Exit 69. A car went off of the road and into a ditch. The right shoulder is the only part of the interstate still being affected and traffic is back moving. Right now it is unknown if there were any injuries.