Quiet End To 2018, Chilly For Tuesday

Weather should stay calm until midnight-2am early Tuesday before a cold front chills Arkansas and Oklahoma for the first day of 2019.

Northwest winds should mainly hold off until after midnight for Arkansas.

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS: Temperatures will drop into the mid 30s by early Tuesday.

RIVER VALLEY: Temperatures will drop in to the low 40s by early Tuesday.

Next chance of rain arrives Wednesday night with a light wintry mix by Thursday evening.

FUTURECAST: 6PM Thursday

Not much accumulation expected. The forecast has trended warmer as this cut-off low slides through the region. Not much cold air will be able to stay with it.

-Matt