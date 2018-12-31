Quiet End To 2018, Chilly For Tuesday

Weather should stay calm until midnight-2am early Tuesday before a cold front chills Arkansas and Oklahoma for the first day of 2019.
Northwest winds should mainly hold off until after midnight for Arkansas.
NORTHWEST ARKANSAS: Temperatures will drop into the mid 30s by early Tuesday.
RIVER VALLEY: Temperatures will drop in to the low 40s by early Tuesday.
Next chance of rain arrives Wednesday night with a light wintry mix by Thursday evening.
FUTURECAST: 6PM Thursday
Not much accumulation expected. The forecast has trended warmer as this cut-off low slides through the region. Not much cold air will be able to stay with it.
-Matt