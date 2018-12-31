× Rogers Couple Get Probation For Bicycles Theft

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A Rogers couple was given probation for their role in three bicycle thefts in September.

Ashley and Keith Havens pleaded guilty to charges of theft by receiving and breaking or entering in connection with trying to sell stolen bicycles on social media.

After receiving a tip that a stolen bicycle was for sale on social media, Bentonville police arranged to meet the Havens on Sept. 16.

Police arrested the Havens after they brought a stolen 2018 Salsa Vaya Tiagra to the meeting, along with two other stolen bicycles they were trying to sell.

Police said the bikes were returned to their owners.