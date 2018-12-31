Young Cancer Survivor Host Blood Drive In Fort Smith

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) -- The Fight For Max Blood Drive happened today (Dec. 31) in Fort Smith.

Max Blackwell was diagnosed with Leukemia in May 2017. Since then he has undergone six blood transfusions. Each transfusion requires two blood donors.

Max and his family started the blood drive to raise awareness for all childhood cancers, and what others can do to help. Max no longer has Leukemia, but still has to undergo treatment until 2020.

"I just feel wonderful to know there are so many people coming out today to donate in this blood drive in my name," said Max. "It's not the fact that it's in my name its the fact that they are just donating that makes me happy."

Over one hundred people showed up to give blood, and Max was there to thank each donor.

The Arkansas Blood Institute was grateful to Max for bringing awareness to the importance of blood donations.

"We had first-time donors, long-time donors and donors that have not been in a while and donors that said they have never donated and came in just to show their support for Max and raise awareness about childhood cancer!" The Arkansas Blood Institute wrote on Facebook.

Even though the Fight For Max Blood Drive is over, those wanting to donate can contact the Arkansas Blood Institution for more information on donating.