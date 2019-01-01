Benton County Kicks Off New Year With Swearing-In Ceremony For Elected Officials

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — New Year’s Day kicked off with a swearing-in ceremony for the top law enforcement officer in Benton County.

Sheriff Shawn Holloway was officially sworn in as the top law enforcement officer in Benton County on Tuesday (Jan. 1) at midnight.

Holloway was elected Benton County Sheriff in 2016. Holloway defeated challenger Gleen Latham in a Republican primary election back in May 2018. He ran unopposed in the general election in November 2018, as no Democratic or third-party candidate filed for the office.

Holloway will become the first sheriff to be elected to a four-year term in Benton County.

Holloway told 5NEWS, “You know I’m excited about it, been the sheriff for the last two years, I’m very humbled to be re-elected. I look forward to the next four years and the things that we hope to accomplish. Mainly one, keeping our community safe.”

Nathan Smith, Benton County prosecutor, was also sworn into his second term. Smith ran unopposed in the nonpartisan general election, which was held in May 2018.

“Well, I was honored today to be sworn into my second term as prosecuting attorney in Benton County. It’s been a wonderful privilege to serve as prosecuting attorney and I’m honored to be able to start a second term and I’m excited about the future and what it holds.”

Benton County Circuit Judge John Scott expressed his excitement about the future of Benton County’s elected officials.

“I think it will be a very progressive time. I think that there’s a lot of community spirit in our county and people are serious and committed to do a good job and do their best job for the citizens of Benton County. They’re excited, they’re enthusiastic, they’re anxious to get started and fulfill their duties to the citizens of Benton County.”