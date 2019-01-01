× Fayetteville Police Investigate NYE Shooting

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)– Police are investigating a shooting that happened around 10:45 p.m. Monday (Dec. 31).

It sent one person to the hospital with what police are calling non-life threatening injuries.

According to a post on the Fayetteville Police Department’s Facebook page, the suspects left the scene. Right now it’s unclear how many suspects there are and what they look like.

Police initially responded to a shots fired call on South Curtis Avenue New Year’s Eve. Police said in the post, the shooting was not random, and the investigation is ongoing.

