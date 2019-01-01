George McGill Sworn In As New Fort Smith Mayor

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A new mayor for the city of Fort Smith was sworn in to start 2019.

Former State Rep. George McGill took the oath of office on Tuesday (Jan. 1).

He’s the first black mayoral candidate to win in Fort Smith. McGill defeated challengers, Wayne Haver and Luis Andrade back in August 2018.

5NEWS spoke with McGill about his new role in the community.

“Fort Smith has an unquestionable future ahead of it, and I’m looking forward to being a part of the conversation with all the citizens, and making sure that we are the best we can be. And make sure we are a city that does the right things at the right time, and we have the courage to do those things.”

McGill is replacing Sandy Sanders who decided to step down as mayor after serving since 2010.

“I recognize the responsibility, and I think of the fact that I’m going to be able to serve in my mind, in my opinion, one of the best cities in Arkansas.”