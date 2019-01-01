‘Heavily Intoxicated’ Man Enters Wrong Home, Sleeps On Dog Bed With 150 Pound Mastiff

WAUKESHA, Wisc. — A Wisconsin homeowner called police early Tuesday after she found a stranger in her house sleeping on her dog’s bed.

Police said the young man likely entered the home through an unlocked side door, according to WITI.

Officers said the man was “heavily intoxicated” after celebrating New Year’s Eve. He “accidentally entered the wrong residence” and fell asleep with the owner’s 150 pound Mastiff, Benton, on the dog bed.

Police say the young man was cooperative. He was not charged.

“They told me it could have been a lot worse. (The young man) didn’t know where he was. He couldn’t see — his glasses were tossed around the living room somewhere” said Lynn Sarver, Benton’s owner. “He was very apologetic.”

Sarver WITI her dog is a Boerboel, a type of Mastiff. According to the American Kennel Club: