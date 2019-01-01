Hobe Runion Sworn In As New Sebastian County Sheriff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEBASTIAN COUNTY (KFSM) -- A new Sebastian County sheriff was sworn in this New Year's Day.

Hobe Runion finally took the oath of office after being elected back in May 2018.

He has been serving as Chief Deputy under former Sheriff Bill Hollenbeck.

Runion told 5NEWS his dedication and past work as a chief deputy is what brought him to this point.

"I was very fortunate that in the last five years I was a Chief Deputy and so I had a good idea of what we were doing anyway because I worked hand in hand, and I think it was a very easy transition. I think most of the folks', employees, appreciate that and I think that will contribute to no break in services for the community."