Little Rock’s New Mayor Sworn Into Office

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Little Rock’s first popularly elected black mayor has been sworn into office.

Frank Scott Jr. took the oath of office on Tuesday. Voters elected Scott to the office last December , when he defeated Baker Kurrus in a runoff election for the nonpartisan seat. Scott is a banking executive and a former member of the state Highway Commission.

Little Rock has had two black mayors, but they were elected city directors chosen for the job by fellow board members and not by voters.

Scott succeeds outgoing Mayor Mark Stodola, who announced last year that he wouldn’t seek another term. Stodola was first elected mayor in 2006.