Local Hospitals Welcome The First Babies Of 2019

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — While some people were ringing in the New Year by watching the ball drop and drinking champagne, hospitals in our area welcomed the first babies of 2019.

One little girl at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith took her parents by surprise when she arrived a few days early. Her parents Chase and Jacklyn Martin were expecting her to arrive on Jan. 8.

Little Emylya Martin was born just after 5 a.m. today (Jan. 1) weighing seven pounds and one ounce.

Her parents said they are excited and happy to finally meet her.

“I started to cry, but there was so much going on,” said Chase. “I was worried about her, worried about the baby, but everything turned out great.”

The Martins also have a son, who can’t wait to meet his new baby sister.

There were also some adorable newcomers in Northwest Arkansas.

The first baby born at Washington Regional is Willis Lane Friend.

Baby Willis was born at 3:37 a.m. today (Jan. 1) and weighed seven pounds 15 ounces. He was welcomed into this world by his parents Willis and April, as well as his big sister Elise.

At the Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville baby Juniper was born around 1 a.m. weighing nine pounds eight ounces.

“The nurses came in and wished us all a happy New Year which was really cool,” said Juniper’s mother Tanya. “As far as celebrating, we were waiting on her to still maker her appearance.”

Tanya said her daughter is lucky that she will get to celebrate her birthday on a holiday.

“I didn’t really put that much thought into it until it actually happened, but it’s pretty cool,” said Tanya. “I don’t really know how else to explain it but it’s neat knowing she gets to celebrate on the first.”

Congratulations to all of the families celebrating their new bundles of joy.