Northeast Arkansas Man Slit Puppies’ Throats, Dumped Bodies In Ditch, Sheriff Says

A northeast Arkansas man has been arrested on accusations that he slit the throats of several puppies and dumped their bodies in a ditch, according to KATV content partner KAIT Region 8 News.

Jerry Dewayne Miller, 58, of Trumann faces five counts of aggravated cruelty to animals.

Miller was arrested Saturday after someone told the Poinsett County sheriff’s office they had seen Miller kill the puppies and throw them into a ditch in the area of Arkansas 214 and Henderson Lane, the Jonesboro TV station reported. A sheriff’s office detective reportedly found five puppies dead at the scene.

Authorities took away other dogs from Miller’s home after his arrest, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Miller was released from the Poinsett County jail Monday.